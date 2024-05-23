Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

