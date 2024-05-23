Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

PRU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.