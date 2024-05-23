Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.64. 141,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

