Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,121 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded down $24.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,800.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,592.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,488.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

