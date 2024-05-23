David Brainard Sells 914 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $22,429.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, David Brainard sold 14,227 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $253,525.14.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $24.17 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

