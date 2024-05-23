Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.16

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 152.16 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 149.55 ($1.90), with a volume of 1011015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.84).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.50 ($2.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other news, insider Will Shu sold 2,391,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £3,036,599.21 ($3,859,429.60). 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

