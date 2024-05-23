Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.71

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.71 and last traded at $157.83, with a volume of 4976049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $835,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.