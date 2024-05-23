Delta Asset Management LLC TN Grows Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,439,669. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $439.18. 24,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $447.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.01. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.