Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 191,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after buying an additional 199,472 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Utz Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dylan Lissette sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,157.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,809,890 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

UTZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 78,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,147. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

About Utz Brands

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.