Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 185 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.96. 326,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,118. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.