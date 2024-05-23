Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 350

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.29 ($3.87).
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
