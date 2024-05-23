Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 350

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.29 ($3.87).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 3.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 291.04 ($3.70). The company had a trading volume of 15,596,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,401. The firm has a market cap of £5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,385.90, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 173.64 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 300.02 ($3.81).

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.