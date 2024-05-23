Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.84.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LEGN

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.