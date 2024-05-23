Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of DBD opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,713 shares of company stock worth $219,958 and sold 458,215 shares worth $15,556,316. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $771,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $2,669,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $1,948,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $2,318,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $833,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

