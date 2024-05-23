Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 3.6%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $51.17. Approximately 21,993,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 67,589,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

