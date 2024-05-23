Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.30)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0-$77.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.60 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Domo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOMO

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 608,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,267. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.