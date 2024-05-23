DORVAL Corp Acquires New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,528,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 93,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

