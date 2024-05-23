DORVAL Corp Takes $12.51 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 116,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 6.0% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $106.31. 1,413,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,772. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

