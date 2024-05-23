DORVAL Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.2% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DORVAL Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.75. 21,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $57.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

