DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

DD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. 3,293,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $80.46.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.