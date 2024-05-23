DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

DD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. 3,293,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $80.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.