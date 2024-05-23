Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 8.1 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $166.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $170.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

