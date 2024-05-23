Dynex (DNX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $44.01 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Dynex has a market cap of $44.01 million and approximately $967,718.66 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynex has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 89,980,970 coins and its circulating supply is 89,984,253 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 89,955,081.01271236. The last known price of Dynex is 0.49594973 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $936,944.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.