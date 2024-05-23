e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $182.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $197.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:ELF opened at $155.65 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

