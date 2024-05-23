Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $256.97, but opened at $230.13. Eagle Materials shares last traded at $233.96, with a volume of 258,523 shares traded.
The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Materials Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day moving average is $227.62.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Materials
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.