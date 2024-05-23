Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $256.97, but opened at $230.13. Eagle Materials shares last traded at $233.96, with a volume of 258,523 shares traded.

The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day moving average is $227.62.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.