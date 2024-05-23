Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 293,276 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

