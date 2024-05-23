Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $8,592,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

