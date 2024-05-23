EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Trading Up 1.1 %

EchoStar stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,699.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.