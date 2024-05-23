Edward Bryant, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Guild stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,556. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Guild Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.07 million, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Guild by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 7.8% in the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the third quarter valued at $358,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

