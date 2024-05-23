Elaine Guidroz Sells 4,625 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $24,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elaine Guidroz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

FLL stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLL shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

