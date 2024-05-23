Empiric Student Property Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Empiric Student Property Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.14) on Thursday. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.90 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £543.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.81.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

