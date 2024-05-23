Energi Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $1.08 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00055992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,757,659 coins and its circulating supply is 76,758,591 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

