Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.7%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.02. 3,300,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,220,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

