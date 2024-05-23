Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.19. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.