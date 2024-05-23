Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.05. 1,061,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,950,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

