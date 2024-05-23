Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

