Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 148,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Wipro by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,425 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 101,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.05.

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,359. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

