Enterprise Financial Services Corp Makes New $210,000 Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after acquiring an additional 727,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 512,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,441,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 756,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,159,000 after acquiring an additional 182,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.31. 197,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,368. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

