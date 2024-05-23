Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 1,587 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

PNC stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 314,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.