Enterprise Financial Services Corp Takes $205,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $1,289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,879,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 97.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,166.7% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.9 %

LULU traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.82. 1,648,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.12 and its 200 day moving average is $432.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.74 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.59.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

