Enterprise Financial Services Corp Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.09. The company had a trading volume of 141,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

