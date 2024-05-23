Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 1,251,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,818,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

