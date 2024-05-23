Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRDA stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of -0.38. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

