EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,249 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.20. The stock had a trading volume of 256,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,175. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.