Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.20.

EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

