Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,560 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $50,093,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 55.5% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $12,710,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.