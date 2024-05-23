Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.75.

Shares of ERO traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2610322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

