Essentra’s (ESNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.24) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.71% from the company’s current price.

Essentra Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ESNT stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 175 ($2.22). 972,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,228. The company has a market cap of £501.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,750.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 130.20 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.44).

Get Essentra alerts:

Insider Activity at Essentra

In related news, insider Scott Fawcett sold 55,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24), for a total value of £97,329.76 ($123,703.30). 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.