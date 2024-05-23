Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $31.91 or 0.00047568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,082.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.00721396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00124558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00206944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00094634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,197,387 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

