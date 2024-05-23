Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.31 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,814.68 or 0.05605540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $458.26 billion and approximately $32.31 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000687 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00056329 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011234 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017984 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00013641 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012189 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003483 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,129,946 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
