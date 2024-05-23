EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,212 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in RTX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.05. 1,442,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

