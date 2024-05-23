EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,909,488. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.